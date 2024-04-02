Royals keep winning on day of mixed emotions

CHENNAI: WHILE Mumbai Indians’ first home game of the season was on the radar for various reasons, on the field, it was always going to be about one key contest within the contest: Trent Boult versus Mumbai Indians’ top-order batters.

Boult, after all, is one of the best new-ball bowlers in the world. The left-arm pacer has taken 55 powerplay wickets in the Indian Premier League in 91 innings. That is one wicket in the first six overs for every 23 balls he bowls.

On Monday at the Wankhede Stadium, it took only five for him to open his account. Rohit Sharma, who has gotten out nine times to left-arm pace in the powerplay, nicked a perfect outswinger on his first delivery. If that was not enough, Naman Dhir, the No. 3, was trapped on the pads in the final delivery of the first over. Another first ball duck, with the hosts 1/2.

More than the mixed reactions — sections of crowd booing significantly — he got at the toss, Hardik Pandya would have been more worried looking at the scoreboard. However, worse was to come. While Ishan Kishan faced the next seven deliveries, Dewald Brevis, the quickest Impact Player substitute in the history of the league, pushed at a wide delivery from Boult and was caught at short third-man. The smiling assassin was having the kind of day where nothing could go wrong. Two overs, four runs, three wickets.