Seasoned star: Daryl Mitchell making up for lost time

CHENNAI: Daryl Mitchell sits down with a copper tumbler filled with filter coffee in his hand. “It wakes me up,” says the New Zealander with a smile. It’s only his second week with the franchise but he seems to have been taken in by the city. Coming into the tournament, Mitchell was considered to be one of the top signings in the mini auctions; understandably so. After all, there isn’t a box that the 32-year-old doesn’t tick. Middle-order batter? Check. Ability to hit spin? Check. Bowling seam ups when needed? Check. Gun fielder? Check. For a franchise looking to plug a hole in the middle-order, Chennai found an all-rounder to fit their side.

Three games on, the numbers may not say it — 22, 24 n.o and 34 — but Mitchell really has made a seamless transition into the side. What has helped him do that is a) there are enough familiar faces from New Zealand, b) he has had enough experience to have the clarity of his role and stick to that and c) the team environment. Ask him what his role is in the team and Mitchell breaks it down: “Here at CSK, it’s doing that sort of four or five role and managing the middle. And getting us into position to allow the big boys at the end to try and launch it. So I am loving doing different jobs for the team and it’s good fun.”

The role, while seems simple, needs specific skill sets. Top among those is playing spin, especially for someone coming from that part of the world. With the pitches in New Zealand not conducive to spin, Mitchell worked around it to find ways where he can put the pressure back on the spinners.”Um, I’m 6ft 3, I’m 100kg. So it’s making sure I use my size and my base and, and finding ways for pressure back on the spinners in my own way. And also learning off other players around the world. We’ve obviously got a guy called Kane Williamson and our team back home is a pretty good player of spin and I’ve learned a lot from him, but also watching other players all around the world to see how they go about different conditions, and you’re trying to adapt that to your game.”