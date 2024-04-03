India women tour of Bangladesh begins on April 28

CHENNAI: The India women's white-ball tour if Bangladesh will begin on April 28 in Sylhet, the home cricket board announced on Wednesday.

India women will play five T20Is between April 28 to May 9, with two of them being afternoon games. The first two and the final T20I will be evening games played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium while the third and fourth will be played at the academy ground adjacent to the main stadium.

This will be India's first international assignment since the home series against Australia in January. And the series will kickstart the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side's preparation for the 2024 T20 World Cup that will be played in Bangladesh later this year.

Since the Australian series, the Indian players have been playing non-stop with the domestic season and then the Women's Premier League. Currently, most India internationals are taking part in the InterZonal multi-day tournament that is being played in Pune. After the final of the tournament, that begins on April 9, the players will have a brief break before arriving in Bangladesh on April 23.

The last time India women toured Bangladesh was in 2023 when the visitors won the T20I series 2-1 and the ODI series was shared 1-1 with the third match getting tied.

From an Indian perspective, what will be interesting to see if any of the players from the WPL breakthrough or comeback into the Indian team. Arundhati Reddy and Shikha Pandey were among the leading Indian pacers while Shreyanka Patil was the top spinner. Patil made her India debut in December but whether any other youngster makes through the Indian team from the 2024 season is yet to be seen.

After the five-match series, Indian contingent will return home on May 10.