Ishant bhai told me that I should never compromise on speed for extra skills: Mayank

BENGALURU: Talented fast bowlers are often told to trade-off pace for more variations but Mayank Yadav, at the very onset, received golden advice from his illustrious Delhi senior Ishant Sharma -- never compromise on speed to acquire other skills.

Having already bowled this IPL season's fastest delivery (156.7 kmph) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), India's newest pace sensation, during his conversation, with 'Jio Cinema' spoke about the tips he got from Ishant, a veteran of 100-plus Tests and another senior pacer Navdeep Saini.

"All the bowlers I spoke to in Delhi, Ishant bhai and Saini bhai, they all told me that even if I wanted to try anything new, I should play around my speed.

"If I want to add a new skill, it should be around my speed and that I don't need to add any skills that could compromise my speed," said Mayank While the focus is on taking as many wickets as possible in a winning cause, the intent of generating pace through every delivery is always there at the back of his mind.