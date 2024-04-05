IPL 2024: Hyderabad overpower Chennai to remain unbeaten at home

CHENNAI: When Chennai Super Kings huffed and puffed to a total of 165, the expectation was that Hyderabad would also struggle on the black soil surface. However, the hosts, who had rocked and rolled their way to a league-high 277 in an adjacent red-soil strip on March 27, continued to make merry under the lights.

Abhishek Sharma broke the back of the chase with a stunning assault inside the first three overs. After that, the other batters did what was required to chase down the total with 30 balls to spare. The win means they join Chennai, Lucknow, Punjab and Gujarat on four points.

When Pat Cummins won the toss, he had no hesitation in sending the opponents in. Chennai has a high-intent batting line-up; as a team, they are one of the best six-hitters since the 2021 campaign. On days like this, though, the absence of a power-hitter at the top can be felt. Rachin Ravindra, the side's designated powerplay hitter, has had a decent start but his wicket was a sign of things to come.

The southpaw tried to access down the ground to a back of a length delivery. The ball got big on him and he ended up offering a catch to mid-on off Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Most of the visiting batters couldn't get their timing or rhythm going; it all resembled a band playing some of their greatest hits with a broken sound system.