It's all because of hard work I have put in before IPL: Abhishek after 12-ball 37

HYDERABAD: His stupendous 12-ball 37 set up Sunrisers Hyderabad's successful run chase against Chennai Super Kings on Friday and Abhishek Sharma credited the feat to the hard work he had put in before the IPL with help from former batting stars Brian Lara and Yuvraj Singh.

The 23-year-old Abhishek pummeled a listless Mukesh Chaudhary for 27 runs with the help of two fours and three sixes in the second over to set up the run chase of 166.

Aiden Markram then anchored the SRH innings to take the team home with 11 balls to spare.

"It is all the hardwork i have put before this. Special thanks to my dad, Yuvi paaji and Brian Lara," Abhishek, who was named player of the match, said at the post-match presentation.

"While bowling, we felt it was a slow wicket. So we wanted to take the powerplay on. We had a chance to prepare well before the IPL. We knew it will be slow but not if we take on the bowler. Because it would be difficult for the bowler as well," added the youngster who scored at an astounding strike rate of 308.33.

Asked which one he would prefer between high strike rate and big runs, he said, "Big scores matter, but I went with the flow today. Hopefully I will get out last next time."

SRH captain Pat Cummins joked that he would not be wanting to bowl to Abhishek.