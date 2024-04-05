Punjab Kings' Shashank took jokes and brickbats sportingly, never became a victim: Preity Zinta

AHMEDABAD: Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta on Friday said that the team's hero in a thrilling three-wicket win against Gujarat Titans, Shashank Singh had taken brickbats and jokes sportingly following the IPL auction fiasco and coming out all guns blazing when it mattered.

On Thursday, Shashank, 32, played a fiery innings to snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat against the Shubman Gill-led Titans, scoring an unbeaten 29-ball 61 as PBKS chased down the steep 200-run target with just one ball to spare.

Punjab Kings reportedly wanted to withdraw their bid for Shashank during the IPL auction in Dubai in December last year but the auctioneer did not accept it, as the hammer had come down.

The franchise later issued a clarification claiming that Shashank was always on their target list, and the confusion was due to two players with the same name being mentioned on the auction list.

"Today seems like the perfect day to finally talk about things that were said in the past about us (PBKS) at the auction. A lot of people in similar situations would have lost confidence, buckled under pressure or become de-motivated. but not Shashank!" wrote Preity on 'X'.