Shashank & Ashutosh sing ‘balle balle’ Punjab

Not much was said about his batting as Titans won two of their first three games, but Gill would have been kicking himself. He had 75 runs from three innings at 136.36. Now, for an above-average batter, it does not look that bad, but not Gill. He is more than just an above-average batter.

On Thursday, during the clash against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, the Titans skipper showed just that. In a hurry to get things going, he stepped out and launched Harpreet Brar down the ground on the very first over of the match. When Kagiso Rabada came along, he stood tall and flicked the pacer. With the edge flying to the ropes off Arshdeep Singh, Gill had raced to 18 off just eight balls. From there, he just stood in his crease and played the ball on its merit. He kept ticking the scorecard, but at the same time, if there was width on offer, he would slash it wide of deep third. With B Sai Sudharsan (33 from 19), he built the innings at a decent rate while ensuring there were no high-risk shots.

At the same time when Punjab tried to sneak in an over from Sikandar Raza, they pounced on him. But it was not until Sai Sudharsan got out Gill pushed the pedal. It started with a picture-perfect loft off Rabada into the sight screen and then came the swats against Harshal Patel as Gill brought up his fifty in 31 balls. A six and four followed off Rabada and it seemed like the Titans skipper looked set for a century. However, the boundaries did not come, and neither did the strike with Rahul Tewatia hitting boundaries, as Gill finished with an unbeaten 89 from 48 balls as Titans posted 199/4.

Titans might have lost the match by three wickets, thanks to Shashank Singh (61 n.o) and Ashutosh Sharma (31) heroics, but Gill needed this innings. For despite the result, it would give him a world of confidence for days to come. Brief scores: GT 199/4 in 20 ovs (Gill 89 n.o, Sai Sudharsan 33; Rabada 2/44) lost to PBKS 200/7 in 19.5 ovs (Shashank 61 n.o).