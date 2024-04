Under-strength not under-confident: Allen says New Zealand will come good against Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Eight of their senior players are missing from the line-up due to IPL duties but young New Zealand batter Finn Allen is confident that the new-look side would still be a handful for hosts Pakistan when the two sides clash in a five-match T20 International series starting April 18.

Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner and Kane Williamson are all missing from the line-up for the away engagement due to the ongoing league.

"It is an awesome opportunity with players being away at the IPL, for young guys such as Tim Robinson, who have shown their talent and had a good Super Smash tournament here in New Zealand during the summer," Allen told PTI Videos in an interaction facilitated by Sony Network which has acquired broadcast rights of New Zealand cricket's home engagements.

"...it is rewarding for those guys and allows them to get an opportunity at the top level to see where they stand against a formidable Pakistan side," he said.

All-rounder Michael Bracewell will be leading the side.

He has not been seen in international cricket since March last year following a ruptured Achilles and a broken finger and returned to domestic engagements only recently.

"I guess with the upcoming series, we batted out with them at home not too long ago but it is on their turf now and we know from tours in the past, that they are pretty tough to beat at home," the 24-year-old said.