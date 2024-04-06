'In fantastic form, let a few IPL matches go: Ganguly on Rishabh's T20 WC selection

MUMBAI: Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly said on Saturday that Rishabh Pant is "fully fit" but added that the wicketkeeper-batter should be given some more time to prepare himself for India team selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA.

Pant, the Delhi Capitals skipper seems to be hitting his strides in the ongoing IPL with consecutive half-centuries after returning to professional cricket following a harrowing car crash in December 2022.

Asked if he thinks Pant is ready for selection in the India squad, Ganguly, who is DC's director of cricket, said after a team training session that: "Let a few more matches go. He is doing very well. As you all must have seen, you know, (wicket) keeping, batting. He has held up well."

"His form has been fantastic, especially the way he has batted in the last two games. Let another week go, and I'll be able to answer that question provided the selectors want to pick him -- that's most important. He's fit, fully fit," Ganguly added.

Pant is currently the fourth-highest run-getter in IPL 2024, having scored 152 runs in four matches at a strike rate of nearly 160.

DC will take on the embattled five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.