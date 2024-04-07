IPL 2024: Rohit, David, Shepherd take Mumbai past 230

CHENNAI: The foundation set by Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan's opening partnership and Romario Shepherd's 39 off 10 balls including four sixes and two fours in the final over took Mumbai Indians to 234 for five in the first innings in Mumbai.

Delhi captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and invited Mumbai to bat first. After struggling to find any rhythm with that bat in their previous home game against Rajasthan Royals, Rohit and Kishan tried to make the most of the powerplay with the help of their hitting abilities. Kishan smashed the first boundary of the match, but it was Rohit Sharma who took the role of aggressor-in-chief for Mumbai. He started with a scoop against Ishant Sharma to announce his intentions early in the innings.

Kishan then took on Khaleel Ahmed and hit him for two boundaries. Looking at this run leaking, Pant introduced Jhye Richardson.