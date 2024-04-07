IPL 2024: Rohit, David, Shepherd take Mumbai past 230

CHENNAI: The foundation set by Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan's opening partnership and Romario Shepherd's 39 off 10 balls including four sixes and two fours in the final over took Mumbai Indians to 234 for five in the first innings in Mumbai.
Delhi captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and invited Mumbai to bat first. After struggling to find any rhythm with that bat in their previous home game against Rajasthan Royals, Rohit and Kishan tried to make the most of the powerplay with the help of their hitting abilities. Kishan smashed the first boundary of the match, but it was Rohit Sharma who took the role of aggressor-in-chief for Mumbai. He started with a scoop against Ishant Sharma to announce his intentions early in the innings.
Kishan then took on Khaleel Ahmed and hit him for two boundaries. Looking at this run leaking, Pant introduced Jhye Richardson.
However, Rohit welcomed the Australian with two sixes via his trademark pull shot, and with the six off Axar Patel's first ball of the match, Rohit brought up the partnership of 50 runs. Lalit Yadav, bowling in this edition of IPL for the first time could not change the fortunes of Delhi and Mumbai ended the powerplay with 75 runs.
Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav, playing his first match of the season, fell in quick succession after a powerplay, but Kishan and captain Hardik Pandya stood tall to take the home side past 100 after 10 overs.
Kishan fell before he could post his half-century, courtesy of a sharp catch by Patel. Mumbai lost a few quick wickets and Delhi raised the standard of their fielding to control the flow of runs. Delhi's discipline perished against Tim David and Shepherd's late blitz, including 32 runs off the final over bowled by Anrich Nortje took Mumbai to 234 for five in the first innings.
Brief Score Mumbai Indians: 234/5 in 20 ovs (Rohit Sharma 49, Tim David 45, Romario Shepherd 39) vs Delhi Capitals