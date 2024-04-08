IPL 2024: Jadeja, Deshpande help CSK restrict KKR to paltry 137/9

CHENNAI: Ravindra Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande's three-wicket hauls came in handy for Chennai Super Kings as they restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to 137 for nine in the first innings at the MA Chidambaram stadium here on Monday night.

Jadeja once again proved that there is no substitute for experience with his creditable display.

Put in to bat, KKR had a disastrous start losing Philip Salt to the very first ball of the match to Tushar Deshpande.

Tushar Deshpande bowled a back-of-a-length ball, just outside the off stump and Jadeja took a decent catch at the backward point.

CSK bowling got strengthened with the return of Mustafizur Rahman and Shardul Thakur who was drafted in place of Deepak Chahar who is suffering from a niggle.

Mustafizur opening at the other end was a bit rusty and Angkrish Raghuvanshi took advantage of it to get a boundary. Deshpande's joy of taking a wicket off the first ball of the game was shortlived. In his second over, Sunil Naraine carted the Mumbai pacer all over the park for three boundaries and a six.