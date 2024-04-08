Jadeja turns back clock to put up spellbinding effort

CHENNAI : When both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer admitted that they wanted to bowl first — the former won the toss — at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, they knew what to expect. For starters, the contest was being played on the same surface where Royal Challengers Bengaluru played. The heat and humidity meant there was going to be a significant amount of dew, with the conditions becoming easier to bat later in the night.

For the home team, however, the stakes were high. They had lost two games on the road, and the batters’ intent was questioned. They were back at their fortress with a sea of yellow cheering them on, but the task was not going to be easy.

KKR have one of the best batting line-ups (in terms of intent) and CSK’s bowling was not exactly firing. And without Matheesha Pathirana, they had the task cut out.

One can only imagine what went on Tushar Deshpande’s mind when Phil Salt slashed at the length delivery — the very first ball of the match — that was there to be hit. For a moment, everyone thought this was going to be yet another match where Salt and Sunil Narine would end the contest in the powerplay. But then, a hand intervened as the ball was on its way to the ropes. Ravindra Jadeja, at backward point, made a slight jump to grab it with both hands as the entire stadium erupted. It was a dream start. Little did anyone know then it was a sign of Chennai's match MVP.