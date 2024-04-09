Want to keep the culture of CSK going: Gaikwad

In the last few games, there have been quite a few changes in the playing XI, which is very unlike CSK. Gaikwad has an explanation: "About the team changes, all the changes we have made so far are forced changes. If you would see, we didn't have Matheesha Pathirana in the first game, then you know, we had Pathirana and Mustafizur Fizz in the second game. We didn't have both of them, probably in the fourth game. So we had to change the combination. So probably we needed two off spinners in the last game (against Hyderabad). So we had to, you know, rest Sameer Rizvi in this game (KKR) again, Deepak Chahar was having a slight niggle. So every game we are having forced changes."

"And I think with the impact player rule, you know, having that extra batter really matters. So I think at this stage of the tournament some changes (team combo) are happening which are not under our control. We as a team captain or coach or whoever it is, we go and explain the situation to them (players). So it's not that something bad has happened or it's not that we have dropped, but it's just that sometimes there are forced changes," he added.

Ruturaj during the course of his win against KKR gave one and all a glimpse of his captaincy abilities. He brought in Jadeja at the right time and the all-rounder with guile put the visitors on the back foot. "I would say no particular process, just that I thought in the first six overs, they (KKR) got off to a really good start and looking at the wicket, I think no one really felt that it would be sticky. But after Jadeja's first over, we got to know that it was slightly sticky. So I just felt that, you know, spinners coming from both ends, it'll be tougher for batters, especially their batters who you know, always like to take the game off (away). If we get two, three wickets within that three, four hour span, we have a chance to come back in the game. And I think that's what happened," he said.