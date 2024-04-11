IPL 2024: Time for Siraj to step up as RCB seek win boost

Dayal is nailing the yorkers in the death while keeping batters at check with back-of-length deliveries in the middle-overs. His economy of 8.31 when the team is operating at 9.41 tells the story. However, Topley and he can only do so much. All of this points to the biggest concern for RCB — the form of Mohammed Siraj.

One of the key performers for the franchise since he made a name for himself, Siraj has been off the radar to say the least. From taking 19 wickets in 14 games at an average of 19.79 and an economy of 7.52 in 2023, Siraj has gone to four wickets in five innings at 48 while operating at 10.11. That he has taken only one wicket in the powerplay so far has only added to the problems as Siraj has not looked threatening. Whether it is because of his workload — he has played the most number of games across formats among Indian pacers in the last 12 months — or something else, only RCB management would know.

But what makes one wonder is when the bowling department is not clicking, why is Vyshak not in the playing XI. If Dayal and Siraj are going to be your premier pacers with Topley being the lone overseas bowler, you will have to turn to Cameron Green, which again is not working (avg 52.5, ECO 9.4). If there ever was a time for Siraj to step up, it is the game against MI. For they need him now more than ever and him performing will allow them to sort out the rest of the combination. Can they? Only time will tell.