Rajasthan Royals win thriller

CHENNAI: A professional display by Rajasthan Royals helped them beat Punjab Kings by three wickets in a thrilling match that went down to the wire at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (39) gave the table toppers a good start and Shimron Hetmyer finished the game in style with a six off the penultimate ball of the game.

Chasing 148 for a win, their openers Jaiswal (39) and Tanush Kotian (24) gave a good start. Then Samson was expected to consolidate but failed this time around. Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel assessed the conditions for a while and once they grew in confidence runs came but not at the expected clip. Parag fell after an 18-ball 23, holing out Arshdeep in the deep with Rabada taking the prized catch. Jurel too perished due to poor shot selection. Suddenly Punjab were sight of victory. But Shimron Hetmyer with a valuable 27 not out won the game for Rajasthan.

Earlier, Avesh Khan and Keshav Maharaj took two wickets each at the right junctures to prevent Punjab from breaching the 150-run mark. After half the batters were back in the dugout without troubling the scorers Jitesh Sharma (29) and Ashutosh Sharma (31) played sensibly to help their team post a respectable score.

Put in to bat Punjab Kings had a good start with Atharva Taide and Jonny Bairstow striking well. When the duo looked like making optimum use of the power play, Atharva fell to Avesh Khan. Then Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh joined together in earnest they tried to do the rescue act, but could not force the pace. This is when Sanju Samson brought in his spinners and was suitably rewarded.