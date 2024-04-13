Nepal's Airee smashes six sixes in an over; third man to achieve the feat in T20Is

AL AMERAT: Nepal's hard-hitting Dipendra Singh Airee became the third batter to smash six sixes in an over in T20 internationals here on Saturday Airee achieved the feat against hosts Qatar during the ongoing ACC Men's Premier Cup T20 International fixture here.

Thus, Airee joined an elite company of Yuvraj Singh (against Stuart Broad during T20 World Cup 2007) and Kieron Pollard (against Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya in 2021) as batters with six maximums in one over.

The 24-year-old Airee remained unbeaten on a 21-ball 64 that included three fours and seven sixes at a monstrous strike rate 304.76.

Aasif Sheikh made 52 as Nepal posted 210 for seven.

They had already beaten Malaysia by five wickets in the opening match on Friday.

In fact, the Nepal man became the fifth batsman to achieve this rare feat in international cricket, with Herschelle Gibbs of South Africa and USA's Jaskaran Malhotra completing it in ODIs earlier.

However, Airee is no stranger to hitting six sixes.

During Nepal's Hangzhou Asian Games T20I clash against Mongolia in September last year, he had pummeled six consecutive sixes across two overs.

That match also saw Nepal posting a world-record 314 for three before bowling out the opponent for 41.