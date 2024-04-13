Rule of the Subs: How usage of Impact Players has evolved in 2024

This year, however, it is a lot different. Knowing that the rule will be in place, teams seem to have constructed their squads in such a way that they can have ultra-specific roles for certain players. For CSK, Shivam Dube has become the IP player, Mohit Sharma for Gujarat Titans, Khaleel Ahmed for Delhi Capitals and Arshdeep Singh for Punjab Kings. While it might seem like they all have a fixed role to play for their respective teams — and they do — there is more to it. Although, they are the go-to IP subs for their respective teams, who comes in for them, how and when changes according to various factors from toss to opponent to conditions. This is not just about being proactive and going for the extra 20 runs, but also about maximising the strengths as much as they can.

Take the case of RR. Unlike Jurel last year, they have gone in with three overseas players into the field almost every time they batted first. And then, depending on how the batting goes, they have replaced a top-order batter with a frontline bowler in Nandre Burger. If they bowl first, Yuzvendra Chahal seems to be the IP player replacement with a batter coming in. To an extent, it seems like teams have come into the season with a better understanding of the rules and are working their best to outplay the opponent. Sankar Rajgopal, who used to work as a R&D Consultant and Analyst at Punjab Kings, explains the phenomenon: "Like any rule which sort of shakes the foundation, people take time to realize that. It was meant to be a 12 versus 12 last year as well. Just that teams may perhaps be looking to fill a gap that they have. Whereas, I think, this year, what is happening is that teams sometimes look at the strengths and add to their strengths as well," Rajgopal, who now works as Creative Director at Viacom18 Media, said.

"When you're constructing a squad of 18 to 25, there are bound to be gaps in every team. Look at Rajasthan, for example, last year, they were using the impact player for a finisher because their batting lineup was quite short. Whereas, now, they're utilizing their top-order better and doubling down on the bowling, which adds to their existing strength," he added.