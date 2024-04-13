Young Stars secure clinical victory

CHENNAI: C Hari Nishaanth (4/8), P Vidyuth (2/9), S Prakash (2/9) picked up eight wickets among themselves to propel Young Stars to hammer Grand Slam by 176 runs, with a day to spare in the Senior Division league of the TNCA, played at SRMC turf grounds here on Friday.

Set a target of 218, Grand Slam were bundled out for just 41 runs. Young Stars gained six crucial points.

In another match at Pachaiyappa’s college ground, Globe Trotters defeated AGORC by three wickets to bag six points. At CPT-IP grounds, UFCC (T Nagar) registered a 10-wicket win over India Pistons. Brief scores: At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: AGORC 147 & 81 22.5 ovs (S Ajith Ram 5/35, Monish Satish 3/23) lost to Globe Trotters 145 in 43.3 ovs (Bhargav Merai 47, Vignesh Kannan 4/51) & 84/7 in 23 ovs (S Ganesh 30 n.o, S Bhargav 3/36). Points: Trotters 6 (29) ; AG 0 (9). At SSN: Alwarpet 371 in 95.5 ovs (S Radhakrishnan 99, S Rithik Easwaran 103, P Saravana Kumar 6/54) & 40/0 in 15 ovs vs MRC ‘A’ 176 in 59.4 ovs (NS Harish 3/16, Jalaj Saxena 3/54). At SRMC (Turf): Young Stars 167 & 157 in 46.5 ovs (Ganesh Satish 43, Rahil Shah 4/44) bt Grand Slam 107 & 41 in 22.4 ovs (C Hari Nishaanth 4/8, P Vidyuth 2/9, S Prakash 2/9). Points: Young Stars 6 (25); Grand Slam 0 (26); At IC-Guru Nanak: Nelson 227 & 28/1 in 13 ovs vs Vijay 212 in 73.2 ovs (N Jagadeesan 70, W Antony Dhas 3/48, Shoaib Mohd Khan 3/37); At CPT-IP: India Pistons 93 & 155 in 41 ovs (K Deeban Lingesh 48, Dharmendra Jadeja 5/50, B Aaditya 3/60) lost to UFCC (T Nagar) 193 in 55 ovs (M Abhinav 45, Rajwinder Singh 4/60, S Guru Raghavendran 3/9) & 56/0 in 12.5 ovs (Rahul Ayyappan Harish 31 n.o); Points: UFCC (T Nagar) 6 (44); India Pistons 0 (21); At Tagore Medical: Sea Hawks 145 vs Jolly Rovers 486/5 in 125 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 124. B Aparajith 148, B Indrajith 38, Akshay Wadkar 68, R Sonu Yadav 42 batting, S Lakshay Jain 26 batting).

Akanksha loses

India’s Akanksha Salunkhe, the top-seed, was edged out 3-2 by Egyptian Jana Safy in the quarterfinals of the RC Pro Series squash, a USD 15,000 prize money PSA Challenger Tour event, at St Louis, Missouri (USA). The reigning National Games squash champion, Akanksha, went down 11-8, 3-11, 11-9, 5-11, 3-11 in a close battle.