Pressure is to continue to play the way I'm playing: Head eyes T20 WC glory

BENGALURU: Travis Head raised his career graph a few notches up in 2023 but the Australian batter understands that staying at that level is a challenging task, and the first stop for him in that journey is the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Head's hundreds in two of the biggest cricketing occasions last year--the WTC final and the 50-over World Cup summit clash--were Australia's guiding force against India.

But the 30-year-old now wants to be at his best-prepared self for the World Cup through the Indian Premier League experience.

"I've come a long way as a player. I guess owning a little bit of the style I want to play and the way I have played overseas too, I've been able to tick a few boxes. Now, the pressure is to continue to play the way I am playing," Head told PTI in an interview.

"I think in all formats, I need to make sure that I go back to what simplifies everything, which is my technique and my blueprint," he added.

Head showed his adaptive skills while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL.

Coming in as an opener, Head made 133 runs from five matches while striking at 177, giving SRH early momentum and also underscoring his readiness for a hectic T20 role for his country.

"With the World Cup coming around the corner and, hopefully, being involved in that squad and batting at the top of the order, it gives me good preparation here in the IPL to try and get some runs and have a little bit of form going into the World Cup," noted Head.

But playing a full season of IPL could lead to burnout ahead of the ICC marquee event in June.

Head was aware of it.

"I think it is important for me to make sure that I'm mentally fresh throughout the IPL and continuing to work on my game, and making sure that I am ready for the World Cup when that time comes. But I am feeling like I am prepared and ready at the moment," he added.