Sajana and Asha earn maiden India call-up

CHENNAI: With the T20 World Cup in sight, India have announced the squad for the five-match T20I series against Bangladesh starting from April 28. The selection committee has rewarded performances in the second season of the Women’s Premier League as Sajana Sajeevan and Asha Sobhana have earned their first national call-ups.

Sajana, who represented Mumbai Indians in the second season of the WPL and scored 87 runs with a strike rate of 158 in the lower middle order, has found a place in the squad. India have missed out on having a designated spin hitter in the lower-middle order and Sajana can fill that gap.

Asha, the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament with her 12 wickets for the champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, could get the debut cap at the age of 33. This is in line with what captain Harmanpreet Kaur had spoken about ahead of the season when she had stressed how the uncapped domestic players could use the franchise league competition to earn the call-up for the national side.

Along with the two new names, all-rounder Dayalan Hemalatha and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav, who last played a game for India in the T20 World Cup semifinal in Cape Town, have made a comeback in the squad. Mannat Kashyap, Minnu Mani and Kanika Ahuja, who were part of the squad in the home series against Australia have not found a place, along with Jemimah Rodrigues, who will miss out because of injury concerns.

Ahuja is still recovering from the injury she sustained before the start of the WPL season. Shreyanka Patil, who made her international debut against England in 2023 and Titas Sadhu, who took four wickets against Australia, have made the cut.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu.