After ODI debut, USA eye T20 WC berth

CHENNAI: When Sindhu Sriharsha left for the USA in 2013, after representing India at the U-21 level, the hopes of playing cricket at the international stage were all but packed and put aside.

She kept playing the game she loved for the USA colours, but she and many other USA players had to wait till 2019 for those T20s to get recognition as international fixtures. It was a momentous occasion for then 30-year-old, but playing the One Day Internationals still felt like a distant dream. It took five more years before the USA could play their first-ever ODI against Papua New Guinea in Dubai on April 11.

“When I decided in 2011 to pack up and be done with cricket and move to the USA, I didn’t think this is where I would end up,” Sindhu told this daily from Dubai. “It was amazing. I am definitely thrilled that all 11 of us got a debut at the same time for the USA team. It is something that we all have been working towards. We don’t generally play this format. Having said that, getting out there and getting a game in, under lights. It was kind of a dream come true. Obviously, it was quite emotional for some of us. Having waited for many years for this kind of moment to come, particularly for me, it’s taken 20 years in two different countries to finally have the cap. It was a pretty good feeling,” her eyes lit up speaking about the experience of playing the format.