Buttler’s Royal treat at Knight

CHENNAI: When Jos Buttler was batting on 42 from 33 balls, chasing 224, it seemed like yet another anchor innings. At that poiwnt, Rajasthan Royals were 128/6, needing 96 runs from 36 balls.

Comparisons started coming in on social media, referring to the Virat Kohli century against Rajasthan that went in vain. And it seemed fair to be honest, with Buttler batting at 127.27 strike rate. But there was a difference. Buttler was doing is job of holding one end while others were going bonkers. Yashasvi Jaiswal — 19 off 9 balls. Sanju Samson (12 off 8). Riyan Parag 34 off just 14. Such was the intent from other end that despite losing four wickets, RR were still in the game.

However, they had hedged all their bets on Buttler. Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel would fail and it will come down to Buttler and Rovman Powell. That is when Buttler switched on. He belted Varun Chakravarthy for four boundaries and then hit Andre Russell for two sixes. Powell joined at the other end, hitting 16 runs off three balls against Sunil Narine.

The West Indian fell, but the Englishman kept going. He smashed Mitchell Starc for a six and a four and then went after Harshit Rana. Another 19-run over and Buttler was on 98 from 54 (181.14). KKR did not help themselves with the extras and tactics, but Buttler got to his century (106 n.o) and took RR home on the final delivery of the match.