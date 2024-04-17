Titanic collapse: Gujarat sink at home against Delhi

CHENNAI: A professional display from the Delhi Capitals enabled the Rishabh Pant-led side to beat Gujarat Titans by six wickets at the Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

First their bowlers, in particular their seamer Mukesh Kumar (who picked up three wickets) helped the visitors to bundle out Gujarat Titans for a paltry 89 in 17.3 overs. Later, Rishabh Pant (16 not out) guided the side home.

Chasing a small total can be tricky at times. Thus, Delhi top-order paid the price and lost four wickets. However, captain Pant kept his cool and took the side across the line.

Earlier, In a format where power hitting has a bearing on the result, Gujarat failed miserably. None of their batters could force the pace. The run out of B Sai Sudharsan was the turning point as Gujarat lost a player who had the ability to hold fort at one end in the power play. When you lose four wickets inside the power play, it is difficult to recover and Gujarat learnt it the hard way.



For Delhi, Ishant Sharma, who might be past his prime but is still effective in the T20 format, gave the vital breakthrough, dismissing Shubman Gill. Wriddhiman Saha was unlucky on Wednesday to be castled by Mukesh Kumar. Immediately, Sai Sudharsan was run out and suddenly the hosts were 28 for 3.



Now, a lot depended upon David Miller who has the experience and game to excel in this format.



But he too caved to pressure to a peach of a delivery from Ishant with Pant completing the formalities. Pant introduced Tristan Stubbs and the South African offie did not disappoint. He did not have to work extra hard to get wickets as the Gujarat batters were mentally not prepared for a fight. Capitalising on this mindset Stubbs accounted for Abhinav Manaohar and Shahrukh Khan.



Rahul Tewatia too perished and Gujarat were reeling at 66/7 in 11.2 overs. At this stage there was a big question mark whether they would cross the 100-run mark. Rashid Khan was their last hope and he managed to make 31 runs as Delhi were eventually all out for 89.

