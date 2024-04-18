Batman & Buttler: Shutting out negativity and daring to dream

This season, and the past months, has not been easy. He had a horrible ODI World Cup. A couple of half-centuries came against West Indies, and a decent stint followed in the SA20 league (408 runs at 40.80 average while striking at 143.66) for Paarl Royals. Just when it looked like things were getting better in the lead up to the T20 World Cup, Buttler fell into a slump again. His first five innings in the IPL read — 11, 11, 13, 100 & 8.

There is a set template with which Buttler constructs his innings and that was not working. Buttler starts relatively slow in the powerplay before exploding in overs 5-6. He picks up momentum from there into the middle-overs and sustains before doubling down at the death. From the outset, one might say that how is it different from someone like Virat Kohli. But there is a difference. Buttler's phase wise SR in the IPL since 2022 goes like — PP: 131.8, 7-16: 147.18, 17-20: 211.2. Kohli, meanwhile in the same period, starts off with 133.1, but he slows down in the middle-overs (130.7) before going up to 171 in the death overs. Perhaps, it is one of the many reasons why all of Buttler's IPL hundreds have come in victories — he had six of them until Tuesday. But this season was different. While the century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted the weight of his back, one could see that he was struggling.

That he missed the game against Punjab Kings because of not being fully fit only added to Buttler's woes. Even when he came back for the Kolkata game, it was only as an Impact Player. One could see that he was not 100 per cent. But he and RR stuck to their plans. He will bat through while others explode. And it had worked, but at a cost. Despite being in control in the first half, they had lost wickets against the run of play. And now, everything was riding on Buttler and Rovman Powell. Over the next three overs, they would add 50 runs, but Powell fell.