Capital show: Clinical Delhi outclass Titans in Ahmedabad

CHENNAI: On a slightly sluggish fresh black soil surface, Gujarat Titans came up a cropper against the Delhi Capitals. Delhi, who have been up and down so far, opted to bowl first before coming up with a clinical display with the ball. Gujarat like to take their time with the bat (they are the worst six-hitting team in 2024) before exploding at the back-end of the innings.

On Wednesday night, Delhi did not give them a sniff as they plucked the air out of the innings even before the powerplay.

Before the end of the six overs itself, the hosts had lost four wickets as Ishant Sharma and Mukesh Kumar found the right length and speed to bowl on this surface. David Miller, back in after an injury, departed cheaply and the middle-order, which usually provides the finishing kick for the side, folded with 15 balls left in the innings. Only Rashid Khan's 24-ball 31 helped the franchise cross the 75 mark. That was never going to trouble Delhi and they coasted to a comfortable win with 67 balls to spare. The win also lifted them to sixth in the table, level with Gujarat and Lucknow.

Unlike some of the other franchises, Gujarat do not have the power-hitting abilities of some of the other teams in the powerplay. So, they have had to improvise. Wriddhiman Saha is the enforcer inside the first six overs while Shubman Gill's silken strokeplay keeps the scoreboard moving at an acceptable pace. Of late, B Sai Sudharsan is another batter of a similar ilk. Together, Gill and Sudharsan are key to how they set-up in the first phase of the innings.