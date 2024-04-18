Tilak takes MI to 192/7 after Suryakumar fifty

CHENNAI: Suryakumar Yadav scored a brilliant half-century (78 from 53 balls) to help Mumbai Indians post 192/7 against Punjab Kings at the Mullanpur Stadium on Thursday. After the No. 3 set the tone, Tilak Varma provided the boost in death overs with an unbeaten 34 from 18 balls.

Having been put into bat by Sam Curran, Mumbai lost Ishan Kishan early. But Rohit Sharma kept the run rate up. He picked up boundaries off Liam Livingstone and Arshdeep Singh. SKY, too, did not waste any time to get going. He hit Kagiso Rabada for consecutive boundaries.

Rohit, meanwhile, pulled Singh into the stands and followed it up with another hit down the ground off Curran, taking MI to 54/1 in six overs.

From thereon, SKY had the most of the strike as he struggled to keep the momentum going. Sure, he did secure at least a boundary in most overs, but not at the pace Rohit was batting. He flicked Rabada, swept Harpreet Brar and then came the six over extra cover off Livingstone. While SKY reached his fifty in 34 balls, Rohit lofted Harshal Patel down the ground. The former MI captain struggled to clear the slower deliveries, and was eventually outdone by Curran for 36 runs from 25 balls.

Punjab sneaked in two boundary-less overs, but Tilak Varma and SKY made it up with four boundaries in the Arshdeep over. In the next over by Rabada, SKY lofted the pacer inside out for four and then flicked him into the stands. Varma joined suit, pulling Rabada over deep midwicket. Although Surya got out to Curran for 78 from 53 balls, skipper Hardik Pandya started with a six over the leg side. He got out for ten runs from five balls and that is when Tim David came and took Punjab by storm. The Australian smashed Curran for two fours and a six in the penultimate over before eventually getting out trying to hit Harshal in the final over. His 14 off seven balls, along with Varma's 18-ball 34, proved valuable in MI getting to 192/7.