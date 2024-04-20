Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers: IPL 2024 Head, Sharma's carnage takes Hyderabad to 266

CHENNAI: A record-breaking opening partnership took Sunrisers Hyderabad to another 200+ score, this time against Delhi Capitals.

Rishabh Pant won the toss and invited Sunrisers to bat first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, who put the foundation of Hyderabad's 287 against Royal Challenger Bengaluru, started where they left in the previous fixture. Head smashed a six and two fours followed by Sharma's boundary helped Hyderabad take 19 runs in the opening over. Lalit Yadav gave away 21 runs in his first over, while Anrich Nortje conceded 22 in his opening over. Even the introduction of Kuldeep Yadav did not stop the carnage and gave away 20 runs in his over as Sunriseres reached 100 in the fifth over of the match. 22 runs in the final over of the powerplay took Hyderabad to a record-breaking 125 without losing a wicket.

Yadav broke the partnership immediately after the powerplay with the wicket of Sharma and Aiden Markram in the same over. Axar Patel slowed the flow of runs and also took the wicket of South African Heinrich Klaasen immediately after Yadav sent Head back for 89 off 32 balls. From 125/0 in after six overs, Hyderabad were reduced to 158/4 after 10 overs. Nortje and Patel further slowed down the scoring rate, but Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shahbaz Ahmed soon found a rhythm to add a partnership of 50 runs. That led to Hyderabad crossing 200 for the fourth time while batting first in the season of IPL.

Yadav then came back to end the partnership between Reddy and Ahmed, but Hyderabad were already on the course of another 250+ score. Abdul Samad continued the hitting and smashed Mukesh for a four on the first ball he faced. Samad did not last long but Ahmed scored a half-century off 28 balls and took Hyderabad to 266 for seven in the first innings. For Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel was the most economical bowler with 29 runs off his four overs. Yadav on the other hand took four wickets, while giving away 55 runs off four overs.

Brief score: Sunrisers Hyderabad 266/7 in 20 overs (Travis Head 89, Shahbaz Ahmed 59; Kuldeep Yadav 4/55) vs Delhi Capitals