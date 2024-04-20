I'm 100 per cent ready to play T20I World Cup: Dinesh Karthik

KOLKATA: Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who has been in phenomenal form in this IPL, has not given up on his dream to play for India again and would do "everything he can to be in that flight" to the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies next month.

Karthik, who will turn 39 by the time the World Cup starts on June 1, was part of the last edition of the T20I World Cup in Australia in 2022, which was also his last appearance for Team India.

Since then he has become an off-the-field cricket expert, involved in commentary stints.

Returning to IPL this season, he has taken his batting to a new level and displayed some astonishing power-hitting to strike at a rate of 205-plus.

He is also the third leading run-getter for RCB with 226 runs, behind Virat Kohli (361) and skipper Faf du Plessis (232).