IPL 2024: Rahul’s T20 batting genius on display against Chennai

CHENNAI: On nights like these, when KL Rahul showcases his abundant strokeplay, you wonder why he doesn’t do this more often. In the shortest format, the Lucknow captain has gone on record to say that ‘strike rate is overrated’. Even when most openers in the game have targeted the powerplay as a time to take advantage of the fielding restriction, Rahul has seldom veered from a template.

He would put wicket-preservation in the powerplay (coming into the season, he had only been dismissed 10 times from the 2021 campaign) before opening up in the second-half of the innings. In none of those years did he have a strike rate in excess of 120. While it may be a smaller sample size in 2024, the 32-year-old has definitely addressed this. After the game against Chennai Super Kings on Friday night, he’s striking at 154.

Hit attacking strokeplay was visible in the early phase of the innings on a slightly atypical Ekana surface (it was a red soil strip). Chasing 177, Rahul identified Deepak Chahar as the man to target inside the first six overs to get ahead of the eight ball. With Quinton de Kock struggling for timing (it’s the South African who usually plays the role of aggressor in the first six overs), Rahul took it upon himself.

After dumping the India pacer through midwicket for a four, a perfect across the line swipe brought him maximum rewards to finish the third over. Two balls later, he unleashed a ferocious drive that nearly blew Mustafizur Rahman’s hands (the Bangladesh pacer, in hindsight, did well to avoid it). He completed the powerplay with more punishment for Chahar; this time in front of square on the off side.

Bowling slow into the surface can be a good strategy but if it’s not well directed it can be asking for trouble. On both occasions, it wasn’t executed properly and Rahul tonked it over cover.

Crucially, he didn’t down after the powerplay, one guided six over third man off Matheesha Pathirana a particular highlight. He also didn’t allow Ravindra Jadeja the customary control he’s known to give the franchise, with back-to-back boundaries on the off side.

His innings also allowed De Kock to play a circumspect knock as the required rate was well within range. In the end, their first wicket partnership of 134 in 15 overs was more than enough to take them home. The loss means the visitors go back to the drawing board after two wins on the bounce. Of particular interest will be a misfiring top-order including the likes of Rachin Ravindra who has struggled to get going. On a good batting strip, they lost half their side for 90 in 12.2 overs. That was before MS Dhoni’s late fireworks (an unbeaten nine ball 27) lifted them to a competitive score.

However, for all of Dhoni’s ballast, Lucknow didn’t have too many hurdles while running the target down. Unlike the venue’s black soil surfaces, this strip had the ball coming on nicely to the bat. Even if the ball was stopping a touch, the customary grip, turn and low bounce was missing. And Rahul & Co. took full advantage.

Friday's result (Brief scores): Chennai Super Kings 176/6 in 20 ovs (Jadeja 57 n.o, Rahane 36; Krunal 2/16) lost to Lucknow Super Giants 180/2 in 19 ovs (KL Rahul 82, De Kock 54).