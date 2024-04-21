Heinrich Klaasen and his method to six-hitting madness

A day out from Sunrisers Hyderabad's game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, something was amiss with Heinrich Klaasen. For somebody from the outside, the wicketkeeper was striking the ball cleanly. He was dominating most of the six-hitting metrics (a league-leading 17 sixes after three games and the ideal fours-to-six ratio). He had also influenced games with his ability (an unbeaten 34-ball 80 helped the franchise score a record-breaking 277).

But the 32-year-old wasn’t feeling it. After a decent start to the campaign, two middling knocks (10 off 11 followed by a run-a-ball nine) had set him back. For somebody who’s the closest thing to hitting on-demand sixes in the game’s shortest format, going 20 balls across two matches without hitting one constituted a crisis. As soon as he touched down in Bengaluru, he got to work.

“Even yesterday (on Saturday, two days before the Bengaluru encounter), I had to go back in the net and work again,” he told this daily in an interview. “It was to fix the (bat) swing, to make sure I’m hitting the ball nicely. The last couple of games, it didn’t feel so great. You always fight those little mental battles.”