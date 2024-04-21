Sai Kishore shows his worth with four-fer as PBKS all out for 142

CHENNAI: R Sai Kishore took a four-wicket haul as Gujarat Titans dismissed Punjab Kings for 142 in Mullanpur on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Kings were off to a flying start with Prabhsimran Singh hitting three fours and a six off Sandeep Warrier. Azmatullah Omarzai, too, was not spared as he was hit for a four and a six by Sam Curran and Prabhsimran, respectively. Mohit Sharma bowled a quite over, but soon Shubman Gill had to turn to Rashid Khan.

Another boundary-less over meant Prabhsimran went after Mohit in the next over and uppercut seamer into the stands. However, he got out the very next ball trying to hit Mohit over cover as Kings finished powerplay with 56/1.

Noor Ahmad removed Rilee Russow shortly after the powerplay and Rashid sent back Curran, putting Kings in a spot of bother. Two more boundary-less overs continued as Kings scrapped their way to 74/3 at the halfway mark. Just when it looked like Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma are getting their eye in, Noor deceived the former with a googly. R Sai Kishore cleaned up Sharma as Kings lost half their side with 86 runs on board.

Once again, it was down to Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh — the two uncapped batters who have been consistent for the Kings. Can they do it one more time? How many times is too many to ask? The questions lingered as Shashank and Ashutosh kept the scoreboard moving with singles. Getting a chance to play after a while, Sai Kishore spoiled the duo's party by dismissing Ashutosh first and then followed it up with the wicket of Shashank. With Kings down to 99/7, it seemed like they might not even cross 120.

However, Harpreet Brar came up with the cameo — 29 runs from 12 balls — as Kings finished the innings with 142 on board. For Titans, Sai Kishore was the star, taking four wickets for 33 runs.