Watched a lot of Kuldeep's videos, did simulation: Abhishek Sharma

NEW DELHI: Thoroughly dissecting Kuldeep Yadav's bowling videos and doing match simulation by facing left-arm wrist spinners in the nets went a long way in helping Abhishek Sharma annihilate the India international during Sunrisers Hyderabad's 67- run victory over Delhi Capitals in an IPL game here.

Abhishek smashed 46 off just 12 balls with half a dozen of sixes and four of them came off Kuldeep's deliveries.

Kuldeep has been DC's most consistent bowler with his guile and variations troubling the batters, but Abhishek went back and forth to disturb his length and forced him to go flatter.

So what was his preparation like for Kuldeep? "Personally, I always try to plan really well for the spinners and the main bowlers of the other team and this year...this match also, I was very careful with Kuldeep because I know he is their main bowler and I've been watching his videos," the Punjab state team skipper said after the match.

"I try to play similar bowlers a day before, net bowlers and local bowlers, and that helps me a lot. I try to just make sure that they are pretty much similar to the bowlers that I'm going to face. So that helps me a lot," Abhishek explained.