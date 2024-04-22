A player who’s worth his Salt

CHENNAI: On December 19, 2023, at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, auctioneer Mallika Sagar gave a fair bit of time and chances for all ten franchises to pick the first name of the capped wicketkeeper list for his base price of `1.5 crore. There were no takers. Maybe it was his base price or maybe there was some other reason, he could not find a home.

It was baffling for the young lad because he was not half bad for the side represented in the previous season of IPL and his form with the white ball for the national team was nothing short of astonishing. But that’s how the dice rolls in cricket. Touring with his national team, that too in the Caribbeans, while the auction going on thousands of miles away was probably the best way to distract his mind. And that is what he did. He smashed 119 off just 57 balls, his second consecutive T20I ton, against the likes of Jason Holder and Andre Russell. His name? Philip Dean Salt.

However, the IPL had different plans for the 27-year-old. When his fellow Englishman, Jason Roy, slated to represent Kolkata Knight Riders, withdrew from the tournament for personal reasons, Salt got his chance. Given his experience with gloves and sheer numbers in the T20s with the bat, he even started in the playing XI for Kolkata right from the get-go. In the first match at his new home ground, Salt peppered the South African pacer Marco Jansen for three back-to-back sixes to announce his arrival. He went on to score a half-century in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In this season, the unconventional opening pair of Salt and Sunil Narine have been asked to just go out there and make most of the powerplay. So far, they have nailed their role in the competition for the team. They are the top two run scorers for Kolkata with Narine. Among openers, only Sunrisers duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have scored more runs per over in the IPL so far (13.07 runs/over) than the Kolkata pair (11.91 runs/over). While Narine has been doing this job for the franchise for years, Salt has taken to this new team like a fish to water.