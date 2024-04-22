Sandeep fifer helps Royals keep MI to 179

CHENNAI: Pacer Sandeep Sharma took 5/18 as Rajasthan Royals restricted Mumbai Indians to 179/9 in Jaipur on Monday.

Opting to bat first, Mumbai did not have the perfect of starts. They first lost Rohit Sharma on the fifth ball of the match, a leading edge off Trent Boult went up and Sanju Samson did the rest. Then, Ishan Kishan nicked one behind in the next over from Sandeep Sharma. With the Punjab pacer removing Suryakumar Yadav in his next over, MI was in trouble, losing three wickets in 2.1 overs.

Over the next couple of overs, RR kept it quiet, but when Avesh Khan came on Mohammad Nabi hit him for a six and two fours as MI finished the powerplay with 45/3 on board. R Ashwin delivered a boundary-less over, but it was Yuzvendra Chahal who reaped rewards, removing Nabi for 23 runs from 17 balls.