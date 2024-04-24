Lucknow’s own Marcus Stoinis silences sea of yellow at Chepauk

CHENNAI: Marcus Stoinis’ splendid counter-attacking century (124 not out) came in handy for Lucknow Super Giants as they beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in their IPL encounter at Chepauk on Tuesday.

When 17 runs were required off the last over from Mustafizur Rahman, Stoinis struck a six and three consecutive boundaries to fashion a memorable win. Deepak Hooda also played a big hand, with a six-ball 17 as the pair combined to devastating effect. The win also helped them to leapfrog the hosts in the points table.

Earlier, a captain’s knock of 108 not out by Ruturaj Gaikwad and a brilliant half-century (66) by Shivam Dube propelled the hosts to 210. Chasing 211 for a win, Lucknow had a disastrous start. They lost their star opener Quinton de Kock in the very third ball of their innings, castled by Deepak Chahar for a blob. Stoinis joined KL Rahul and the duo were working hard to stitch a stand. They were taking risks and trying to keep the scoreboard ticking.

During one such attempt, Rahul got out. He went for an uppish drive off a fuller one from Mustafizur, that failed to clear Ruturaj at extra cover. The CSK captain pounced on to the offering. The introduction of spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali, helped Stoinis play in a relaxed manner and score runs freely. He notched up his 50 almost effortlessly.