Kohli's continuing middle-phase puzzle

CHENNAI: When Sunrisers Hyderabad opened the bowling with Abhishek Sharma against Virat Kohli, it was a no-brainer. Spin is a negative match-up against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter up front and every one in the cricketing fraternity knows it.

What, perhaps, came as a surprise was Kohli kicking off with a four on the very first delivery. He did not stop there. Kohli went on to charge at Pat Cummins and flick him for four and then lofted the Australian inside out — something you don't see often from him in the powerplay — for another boundary. With Faf du Plessis too doing his bit, RCB had raced to 49/1 in three overs. At this point, Kohli was on 23 from 11 balls, batting at over 200+ strike rate.

It's been a trend so far this year. Unlike the past, where Kohli has barely hit over 140 SR in the powerplay, he is striking at 155.4 in 2024. It is clear that he has had to make changes in his approach and is trying to be proactive. After all, his T20 innings construction has been a constant debate in this day where the role of an anchor is diminishing in the format. This season, with the T20 World Cup on the horizon, Kohli has shown intent up front. At least he has tried to. He is hitting the pacers over the infield often and has even slog swept spinners once in a while.