Former Pakistan women's cricket captain Bismah Maroof retires

KARACHI, PAKSITAN: Pakistan's most prominent woman cricketer and former captain Bismah Maroof has announced her retirement, ending a 17-year trailblazing career where she became a champion for women's rights.

The 32-year-old ended her international career on Thursday after featuring in Pakistan's 3-0 home defeat in the one-day international series against the West Indies.

"I have decided to retire from the game I love the most," Maroof was quoted in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) statement.

"It has been an incredible journey, filled with challenges, victories, and unforgettable memories."

The left-handed batter scored 3369 runs in 136 one-day internationals and 2893 in 140 Twenty20 internationals -- both Pakistan records.

She captained Pakistan in 62 T20Is with 27 wins and 34 ODIs with 16 wins.

She will still remain active in league cricket.

Maroof's journey made her an icon for gender rights in a patriarchal society, where women's participation in sports poses a challenge to strict social norms.