Kings rule on record Knight

CHENNAI: On a night where batters made mockery of the boundary ropes and T20 chases, Punjab Kings came out smiling in the City of Joy as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets at the Eden Gardens.

When KKR posted 261/6 in 20 overs, they would have thought they have a better chance, but 18.4 overs later, Kings registered the highest chase ever in the shortest format. The cherry on the top was the 42 sixes hit in the match, the most in any T20.

With the record chase (262) at the Eden Gardens at stake, Punjab came all guns blazing as impact player Prabhsimran Singh smashed an 18-ball fifty, that too inside the powerplay.

His opening partner Jonny Bairstow hit 24 runs in the final over of the powerplay by Anukul Roy to take Punjab to 93 after six overs.

Punjab lost Singh, but nothing could stop Bairstow who went on to hit a 45-ball century and kept Punjab in the chase. From thereon, Shashank Singh (68 n.o off 28 balls) and Bairstow (108 n.o off 48) took the team home in the penultimate over.