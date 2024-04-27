Selection commission of India

If there is a problem of plenty or a selection headache, it is in the middle-order. Rishabh Pant has put his name front and centre with his performances as the first-choice keeper. If he walks in at No. 5, then comes Hardik Pandya, who’s form at the moment remains a concern. That being said, India do not have a like-for-like replacement for Pandya — a pace bowling all-rounder. The only alternative option, albeit not in all three departments, is Shivam Dube. The Mumbaikar has become a prominent spin-hitter but he is not bowling as much and has been used by Chennai Super Kings as an impact player.

While both Pant and Pandya walk in at No. 5 and 6, there are other players as well. Rinku Singh, for example, has pushed himself to be the finisher, but his one-dimensional skill could keep him out of the first XI. However, the UP batter should find a place in the 15-member squad. As for backup keeper, Jitesh Sharma has not helped himself with his performances while Sanju Samson and Rahul have. Samson has been consistent, but Rahul might still edge him out as he gives the flexibility of being the back-up opener and keeper. The problem, however, is that both of them bat in the top-order and this is where Dinesh Karthik has thrown his hat in the ring. Whether he will make the cut or not is not clear, but Karthik has expressed his intentions to play and is backing it up with high impact knocks as a finisher.

As far as the bowling department is concerned, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav walk into the XI while Ravindra Jadeja might be the safe pick for them at No. 7 despite his poor strike rate in the position. The third spinner could be a toss up between Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi and the former’s batting could prove to be the X-factor. The real concern lies in the pace department as barring Bumrah, others have not stepped up consistently in the IPL. The obvious choices would be Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj and the reserve pick might depend on the form in the IPL. When the dust settles and the final squad comes out over the next few days, it might not look that different from the 2022 T20 WC squad, especially in the batting department (exception being Jaiswal). Whether that is a good thing or not, only time will tell.

Probable players in contention

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan.