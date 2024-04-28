Battle between Hyderabad batters and Chennai spinners

CHENNAI: With the Indian Premier League (IPL) heading towards the business end of the league phase, teams have been trying to bat out the opposition. When CSK locks horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk on Sunday, both teams’ thinktank will be trying to figure out what will be a safe total at the MA Chidambaram stadium. However, the surface may be on the slower side as it will be a used strip.
After facing consecutive defeats at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants, the holders will be keen to get back to winning ways.
CSK began their campaign on a winning note under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, but a couple of defeats have seen them slide down the rankings. They are tied on eight points with Gujarat Titans but depending on the latter’s encounter against Bengaluru earlier on Sunday, they may begin in seventh.
On the other hand, SRH remain in the top-half, despite their loss to Bengaluru in their previous encounter.
Many former players believe that spinners can contain the strong SRH top-order. They cite the example of Sunil Narine who conceded only 24 runs in his quota of 4 overs against a rampaging Punjab. For CSK, Ravindra Jadeja will be the key for them to restrict Hyderabad to a gettable score.
‘’Well, I’m sure it doesn’t matter what day it is. He’s (Jadeja) always a key player for us. He’s obviously one of our best players. He plays a very important role with bat, ball and fielding. I mean, that’s why he’s been so great for us for a long period of time, because he can contribute with ball, bat and in the field. So it makes him almost three players in one. So yes, of course he’s going to be very important on Sunday,’’ opined Hussey.
SRH’s coach, Muttiah Muralitharan, too believes that the IPL this season has changed with batters calling the shots. But he admits that an experienced spinner can come in handy and restrict the run flow.
‘’Yeah, Sunday’s match is going to be a high scoring game. Because the thing is the game has changed a little bit from last year to this year, because scores over 200 have been chased. And also teams have been putting up big scores,
maybe the impact players, their coaches and players are using it very well. They had one or two years to know how to use the impact player rule and now they are using. So it is going to be a high scoring game and it is not going to be a low scoring one. I haven’t seen the wicket. If the wicket is dry and it has chance for spin, then it will be a different ball game,’’ said Muralitharan.