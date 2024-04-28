Battle between Hyderabad batters and Chennai spinners

CHENNAI: With the Indian Premier League (IPL) heading towards the business end of the league phase, teams have been trying to bat out the opposition. When CSK locks horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk on Sunday, both teams’ thinktank will be trying to figure out what will be a safe total at the MA Chidambaram stadium. However, the surface may be on the slower side as it will be a used strip.

After facing consecutive defeats at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants, the holders will be keen to get back to winning ways.

CSK began their campaign on a winning note under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, but a couple of defeats have seen them slide down the rankings. They are tied on eight points with Gujarat Titans but depending on the latter’s encounter against Bengaluru earlier on Sunday, they may begin in seventh.

On the other hand, SRH remain in the top-half, despite their loss to Bengaluru in their previous encounter.

Many former players believe that spinners can contain the strong SRH top-order. They cite the example of Sunil Narine who conceded only 24 runs in his quota of 4 overs against a rampaging Punjab. For CSK, Ravindra Jadeja will be the key for them to restrict Hyderabad to a gettable score.