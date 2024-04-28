From seasonal workers to beating full-member nation, Vanuatu dare to dream

“So basically everyone who shined yesterday, works for us,” Prestia, who surprised the squad by flying to Abu Dhabi, told this daily. "Nasimana Navaika, who took the four wickets, captain Selina Solman, Rachel Andrews, who took two wickets, Vicky Mansale, opening batter, Valenta Langiatu and others. Eight of the playing 11 all work for us. Australia have a partnership with Vanuatu called a Seasonal Work Program, where workers can come from Vanuatu to Australia and conduct seasonal work. They are working in a town called Stanthorpe, three hours from Brisbane. The players have been picking tomatoes, capsicums and strawberries. We have practice nets near the accommodation. As soon as they finish work at 4 PM, they get changed and train until the sun goes down. They have done really well in the Australian local domestic league albeit in all boys teams.”

When asked about how this programme — where players were encouraged to stay in touch with their sport even when they were away from home — came about, Presita gave credit to the former Vanuatu Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau. “This idea came up when I had a conversation with the then Prime Minister of Vanuatu. He was a little bit critical that I was taking all the good sportspeople out of Vanuatu and into seasonal work. The government said, we are trying hard to develop players but we lose them to Australia to fruit picking because we can't compete with the salaries on offer. He said we have to try and find a way we can do both. So we started this program with Vanuatu beach volleyball first and then with the men's and women's cricket. That has grown and evolved from there.”

The victory against the full-member nation feels like a monumental achievement when one looks at all the hardships the Vanuatu players have been through just to get to that level. But that’s not the end of it. Most of them are currently on leave from their seasonal jobs so that they could represent the island nation in the global qualifiers. Some of them flew directly from Australia and many will go back to their jobs to complete the contract. “Some of them have done about six months of contract now. So the players, when they finish their tournament here, will return to Australia and back to the farm and complete their last three months of seasonal work because it's a nine-month contract. The players are now on leave and we're lucky we've got farms that support the players as well,” Prestia informed.