IPL 2024: With upskilling against pace and consistency in six-hitting, Dube is making a case for T20 WC squad

However, more than the bowling and fielding bit, the biggest question of all is how much does IPL performances count in international cricket and what is the gap in assessing a batter. For starters, in a league like the IPL, every team will have at least one or two weak links. A bowler batters target, and more often than not, it’s the uncapped players who face the brunt.

If one has to break down Dube’s runs based on that regard, here is how it looks. Against all capped international bowlers, Dube has faced 177 deliveries (until Sunday) and scored 296 runs at 167.2 SR. Uncapped domestic bowlers have gone for 54 runs in 26 balls at 207.69 SR. While there is a clear indication of dominance over domestic bowlers, a SR of 167.2 in the middle-order cannot be ignored.

While Dube has been prominently used as a spin basher, teams know that and they plan accordingly. They have consciously avoided bowling spin to him as much as they can. In the three games before Sunday (two against Lucknow Super Giants and one against Mumbai Indians) Dube got to face all of five deliveries from spinners. That, however, hasn’t affected Dube at all. He held his own, stood tall and smashed 135 runs in 73 balls across three innings.

Sunday, too, was expected to be the same as SRH had just one spinner in the ranks. Dube was welcomed by a yorker from Jaydev Unadkat and he dug it out for a single. Two overs later, Pat Cummins delivered another one at 140.3KPH and Dube kept him out. He did the same against T Natarajan too in the 17th over, with the score reading four from seven balls. There was no panic. As with any good player, Dube knew his limitations more than his strengths and he did not stop there, he has tried to minimise it as much as possible.