Sarada and Sajana Sajeevan: Like mother, like daughter

CHENNAI: On Monday, less than 24 hours after the first T20I between India and Bangladesh concluded in Sylhet, Sarada Sajeevan was at a family function in Mananthavady. Being the Councillor of Gorimoola ward in the district and having been involved in public service for almost three decades, Sarada is a familiar figure in the district. Wherever any of her family members go, they are recognised by her name.

However, something had changed permanently on Sunday. Sarada and Sajeevan's daughter, Sajana, had made her debut for the country. And it instantly reflected at the function Sarada was attending.

"Everyone was so happy; they were like, 'Look, Indian player's mom is going, Indian player's mom is going'. I have got that label now," Sarada laughs.

"A long time ago, she told me, 'When I go to town, people will call me Sarada's daughter. I want to change that. I want them to know you as Sajana's mother. Now, it has happened," says Sarada.

One can sense the joy and pride in Sarada's voice as she talks about her daughter. She and Sajeevan were glued to the stream (there is no TV broadcast for the series) at their house, Sajana Nivas, in Choottakkadavu, hoping that their daughter would get a chance to bat in the first T20I.

And when she finally came out to bat at No. 6, they were over the moon. Sajana got out for a run-a-ball 11 and India won the match by 44 runs. "Mole, rendu four adichu. (She hit two fours.) We were so happy. She is an India player now," Sarada laughs.

At this point, Sajana's journey is well known. Whether it is the hardships the family endured during the Kerala floods in 2018 or the financial struggles of pursuing cricket, it is all documented.

After the Kerala all-rounder got an opportunity in the Women's Premier League earlier this year, Sajana rose to fame with a first-ball six that helped the Mumbai Indians win the season opener against the Delhi Capitals.

While it was the moment that brought all the limelight on her, what, perhaps, has gone under the radar is the years and years of toil in domestic cricket.

To put things into context, she had played 13 years of domestic cricket before getting a chance in the WPL. And beneath all the struggle and persistence is a grounded individual who wants to make things happen no matter what.