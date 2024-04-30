Dube, Samson and Chahal make cut for T20 World Cup; no place for Rahul and Rinku

CHENNAI: Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and all-rounder Shivam Dube have been selected in the 15-member Indian squad for 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup that is scheduled to be played in the United States and West Indies. The other significant inclusion is the return of leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who last played for India in July 2023.

As the senior men's selection committee meeting met and picked the squad on Tuesday, the BCCI has named a 15-member squad, which will be led by Rohit Sharma, and four players in the reserves.

In the lead up to the selection meeting, one of the most contested spots was that of the back-up keeper with Rishabh Pant being the first choice keeper. Samson and KL Rahul were the main contenders for the back-up options and in the end, the selectors' have gone with Samson, who is the second leading runscorer in the ongoing IPL and has led Rajasthan Royals to eight wins in nine games.

Meanwhile, Samson's teammate Chahal has been the most consistent spinner in the league 13 wickets followed by Kuldeep Yadav (12) who also has been named in the squad. Bishnoi, who was India's first choice spinner in T20Is, has missed out not just on the 15, but even the reserves.

The other contention was whether or not Dube would make the cut after his consistent performance with the bat in the middle order for Chennai Super Kings. The selectors have picked the Mumbaikar, probably as a back up all-rounder for Hardik Pandya, the vice-captain, despite Dube playing as an Impact sub and not bowling in the league.

Apart from the above mentioned selections, there are no other surprises with Rohit expected to open the batting alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal followed by Virat Kohli at No. 3. India are going into the World Cup with three pacers, two seam-bowling all-rounders, two spin-bowling all-rounders, two keepers, two wrist spinners and four batters. India will play their first game against Ireland in Nassau County ground on June 5.

Squad: Rohit (c), Hardik (Vc), Jaiswal, Kohli, SKY, Pant (WK), Sanju (WK), Dube, Jadeja, Axar , Kuldeep, Chahal, Arshdeep, Bumrah, Siraj.

Reserves – Gill, Rinku, Khaleel and Avesh