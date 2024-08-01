A thorough gentleman: Binny, PM Modi, Gambhir, Harbhajan remember Anshuman Gaekwad

NEW DELHI: The BCCI, senior national team head coach Gautam Gambhir, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Anshuman Gaekwad as a thorough "gentleman" after he passed away following a prolonged battle with cancer.

Gaekwad, who served Indian cricket as a player, coach and selector, succumbed to blood cancer on Saturday night.

He donned the Indian jersey in 40 Tests and 15 ODIs.

Member of the 1983 World Cup-winning side and current BCCI chief Roger Binny, also a one-time teammate of Gaekwad, said the cricketing community will miss his contribution.

"Aunshuman Gaekwad's passing is a great loss for Indian cricket. His dedication, resilience, and love for the game were unparalleled. He was not just a cricketer but a mentor and a friend to many. The cricketing community will miss him dearly, and his contributions will always be remembered," said Binny in a statement.