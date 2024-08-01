Former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad dies at 71 after long battle with blood cancer

NEW DELHI: Former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad, who has served the game in different capacities after his retirement as a player, died on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer. He was 71.

Gaekwad played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India.

Gaekwad, who was also a former India coach and national selector, was undergoing treatment for blood cancer at the King's College Hospital in London before returning back to the country last month.

The BCCI gave Rs 1 crore for Gaekwad's treatment and members of the 1983 World Cup-winning team also did their bit to help the cricketer.

Gaekwad has also played 205 first-class matches in a career spanning 22 years.

He later took over as coach of the Indian team.

His glorious moments came at Sharjah in 1998 and in a Test match at Ferozeshah Kotla in Delhi when Anil Kumble took all 10 wickets in an innings against Pakistan in 1999.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to offer his condolences.

"Shri Anshuman Gaekwad Ji will be remembered for his contribution to cricket. He was a gifted player and an outstanding coach. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also paid his tribute to the late cricketer.

"My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Aunshuman Gaekwad. Heartbreaking for the entire cricket fraternity. May his soul rest in peace," Shah wrote on 'X'.