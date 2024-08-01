Mega auction key issue in IPL teams-BCCI meet

CHENNAI: As the ten Indian Premier League franchises met with the Board of Control for Cricket in India officials in Mumbai on Wednesday, the biggest talking point seems to be whether or not to have mega auctions every three years.

In the lead up to the meeting, player retention, mega auction, salary cap were the key talking points, but as it turned out several teams did not want to have mega auctions, which was originally set to happen this year. As things stand, the IPL sees a mega auction every three years with mini auctions. However, several teams, if multiple reports are to be believed, including Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders did not want to have mega auctions.

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal, speaking to reporters after the meeting, said that mega auctions make it a level playing field. "I was surprised. There was a debate. Some people didn’t want big auctions. They wanted only small auctions. I’m not in that camp as it evens out the playing field. It makes the IPL competitive. Not all of us are on the same page in a lot of it. The BCCI in their wisdom will decide,” Jindal told reporters.

While none of it was confirmed as such and no decisions were made yet, the IPL governing council and the BCCI will be deliberating and deciding the player regulations soon. Meanwhile, the release that the BCCI sent did not mention mega auctions.

"The franchise owners tabled feedback on player regulations and other commercial aspects, including central merchandising, licensing, and gaming. The BCCI will now take these recommendations to the IPL Governing Council for further deliberation and evaluation before formulating the IPL player regulations," it read.