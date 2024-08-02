Sai Kishore, Ashwin face off in Qualifier 2

CHENNAI: Fresh from a thrilling four-wicket victory over Chepauk Super Gillies, Dindigul Dragons possess an edge over iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans when the two sides lock horns in Qualifier 2 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League on Friday evening. Although it was a narrow win, the fact that skipper R Ashwin led Dindigul from the front and played a match-winning innings augurs well for the side.

Ashwin, after the win, admitted that there are areas that his team needs to address. “Pressure does these things (close finish, last over win), we’ll have to have a chat, but the important thing was we closed the game. It was an imperfect game, despite our shoddy bowling and fielding, we kept them (Chepauk) down to a low score.

As an international and IPL player, the responsibility was with me to do well (with the bat),” said Ashwin. Dindigul will look at Shivam Singh, B Indrajith, Boopathi Kumar and skipper Ashwin himself to put runs on the board. Dindigul bowling will mainly revolve around Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier.

On the other hand, Tiruppur, led by Sai Kishore, will look to forget their loss against Kovai Kings in the Qualifier 1 and start afresh. Sai Kishore insisted that his style of leadership is positive and they will definitely go all out for a win against Dindigul.

They have T Natarajan, Sai Kishore and Ajith Ram to strengthen their bowling. “We have a good bowling attack, Ajith, Nattu and myself. We have trained well and have forgotten the loss to Kovai. New match, new energy and youth power. We will bank on these youngsters to fire, after all T20 is all about how you play on a given day,” said Sai Kishore.