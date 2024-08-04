Managing the pace pool key for long Test series in Australia: Bharat Arun

CHENNAI: With only two ODIs left on India's tour of Sri Lanka, soon the focus will be shifting to the longest format as the Men in Blue will be playing as many as ten Tests — five at home and five away — in the next six months.

While there is not much to worry about for the three Tests against New Zealand and the two-match series against Bangladesh at home, the tour of Australia, where India will play five Tests on the trot, could be tricky. That India have won the last two Test tours Down Under will only add to the pressure for Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Among the many things they will have to figure out the pool of pacers India will need for the tour that will last almost two months. As things stand, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami are India's three frontline pacers with others coming in and going out based on the workload of the aforementioned trio.

Since the 2021 tour to Australia — where India had to use seven pacers in four matches including two debutants — only three fast bowlers have made their Test debuts; Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, and Mukesh Kumar, Then there are the likes of Avesh Khan, the recent Indian Premier League sensation Mayank Yadav and the white-ball star Arshdeep Singh.

Bharat Arun, who was with the Indian team during both the victorious tours Down Under, believes that India will need to have at least ten pacers ready to pick from for the Test series against Australia. "We have a healthy pool. We always had good fast bowlers, but I think how we manage them is even more important," said Arun on the sidelines of the Yanam Royals,one of the six Pondicherry Premier League teams, jersey launch event in Chennai on Saturday.